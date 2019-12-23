Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ram Dass, American spiritual leader who wrote Be Here Now, dead at 88

CBC.ca Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Ram Dass, who in the 1960s joined Timothy Leary in promoting psychedelic drugs as the path to inner enlightenment before undergoing a spiritual rebirth he spelled out in the influential book Be Here Now, died at home on Sunday. He was 88 years old.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MyCityNewsca

MyCityNews.ca Ram Dass, American spiritual leader who wrote Be Here Now, dead at 88 https://t.co/sK68A24HBA https://t.co/nOqc2HekzH 25 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Ram Dass, American spiritual leader who wrote Be Here Now, dead at 88 https://t.co/TvWnNyYQAf https://t.co/bWWCBExlyq 30 minutes ago

JoeConnollybiz

Joe Connolly Ram Dass, American spiritual leader who wrote Be Here Now, dead at 88 | CBC News https://t.co/HYJtEuP40I 33 minutes ago

dfbienvenu

D.F. Bienvenu RT @CBCAlerts: Ram Dass, American spiritual leader who wrote Be Here Now dead at 88. @CBCNews https://t.co/jdvwO7zoQ3 42 minutes ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Ram Dass, American spiritual leader who wrote Be Here Now, dead at 88 https://t.co/zjqS4xm6Wx 50 minutes ago

ShinyHappyMedia

Shiny Happy Media Ram Dass, American spiritual leader who wrote Be Here Now, dead at 88 https://t.co/5dnm9lsXlW 1 hour ago

enzee100

nz Ram Dass, American spiritual leader who wrote Be Here Now, dead at 88 | CBC News https://t.co/3oLO4kS8F8 - MAY YOUR… https://t.co/rio2Ak5SBM 1 hour ago

Sundancer_UK

Sundancin' Paul 🌍♻️ It's 2 minutes to midnight Ram Dass, American spiritual leader who wrote Be Here Now, dead at 88 https://t.co/egkz76mZF5 Hallucinatory drugs c… https://t.co/Z99LK8XQHO 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.