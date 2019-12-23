Ram Dass, who in the 1960s joined Timothy Leary in promoting psychedelic drugs as the path to inner enlightenment before undergoing a spiritual rebirth he spelled out in the influential book Be Here Now, died at home on Sunday. He was 88 years old.

You Might Like

Tweets about this MyCityNews.ca Ram Dass, American spiritual leader who wrote Be Here Now, dead at 88 https://t.co/sK68A24HBA https://t.co/nOqc2HekzH 25 minutes ago VIPortal INC Ram Dass, American spiritual leader who wrote Be Here Now, dead at 88 https://t.co/TvWnNyYQAf https://t.co/bWWCBExlyq 30 minutes ago Joe Connolly Ram Dass, American spiritual leader who wrote Be Here Now, dead at 88 | CBC News https://t.co/HYJtEuP40I 33 minutes ago D.F. Bienvenu RT @CBCAlerts: Ram Dass, American spiritual leader who wrote Be Here Now dead at 88. @CBCNews https://t.co/jdvwO7zoQ3 42 minutes ago Crwe World Ram Dass, American spiritual leader who wrote Be Here Now, dead at 88 https://t.co/zjqS4xm6Wx 50 minutes ago Shiny Happy Media Ram Dass, American spiritual leader who wrote Be Here Now, dead at 88 https://t.co/5dnm9lsXlW 1 hour ago nz Ram Dass, American spiritual leader who wrote Be Here Now, dead at 88 | CBC News https://t.co/3oLO4kS8F8 - MAY YOUR… https://t.co/rio2Ak5SBM 1 hour ago Sundancin' Paul 🌍♻️ It's 2 minutes to midnight Ram Dass, American spiritual leader who wrote Be Here Now, dead at 88 https://t.co/egkz76mZF5 Hallucinatory drugs c… https://t.co/Z99LK8XQHO 1 hour ago