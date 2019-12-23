Global  

China denies forced labour accusations after plea found in Christmas card

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
China denied accusations of forced labour at a Shanghai prison on Monday, a day after media reports that a young girl had found a message in a Christmas card saying it had been packed by inmates.
News video: Ho, Ho, No: UK Grocer Pulls Plug On Chinese Factory After Smuggled Note Appears

Ho, Ho, No: UK Grocer Pulls Plug On Chinese Factory After Smuggled Note Appears 00:38

 Business Insider reports UK-based grocery store chain Tesco has halted production at a factory in China. The move comes after a report that the factory used forced labor to produce Christmas cards. A 6-year-old London girl found a disturbing hand-written note in a Christmas card purchased from the...

