Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'They took my best friend': Wife of killed man recalls shooting outside Red Deer Walmart

CTV News Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
The wife of a man who was shot outside a Red Deer Walmart on Friday says she can’t understand the act of random violence.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rikkiixipixi

Rikki Cressey @abcde_jim I am going in tomorrow as my best friend will be on her own for the late shift as agency have let us dow… https://t.co/5rY9sxO8jf 2 hours ago

Anelend_

Anelé @Lungelooooooooo two best friend, have some sexual encounter one night, they identify as straight but when one frie… https://t.co/aoEXajQGnv 2 hours ago

D_Durotimi

El Shadino RT @buoywanda: My brother’s new gf from Cofimvaba came to visit him last weekend. He took her with to visit his best friend, he says when t… 5 hours ago

Seraphinne

Francisca Hagen (AVO Magazine/Events) @ChiimaTime For me it also took such a long time, that had to do with a few things; money and I had the idea to go… https://t.co/EEwB6VxLOW 5 hours ago

Yegisawesome

Yeg is Awesome 'They took my best friend': Wife of killed man recalls shooting outside Red Deer Walmart https://t.co/SLHKJGaTbT… https://t.co/I27UQeuRNu 6 hours ago

TrenMiss

Taytaon Trenwood Took me quite awhile but, I believe I know what I want. I want a best friend. Someone I can just be myself around w… https://t.co/HeVeAphzGl 6 hours ago

robertoalexxx

Roberto 🇬🇹 Tonight made me remember why I took that chance a year and a half ago. They’ll always be a best friend. 8 hours ago

mpendaraha18

🧟‍♂️ RT @Ebony_QT: Anytime I ask black old married couples how they were able to last so long the advice tends to be the same: -the issue is th… 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.