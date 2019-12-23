Global  

Iran unveils development at Arak reactor in face of U.S. pressure

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Iran said it would unveil a redevelopment of part of its Arak heavy water reactor on Monday - a move that will not breach international restrictions on its nuclear work but show it is developing the sector in the face of U.S. pressure.
Secondary circuit of Iran's Arak nuclear reactor to be operational Monday: Mehr news agency

The secondary circuit of Iran's Arak heavy water nuclear reactor will become operational on Monday, the country's semi-official Mehr news agency reported.
Reuters

