Five people sentenced to death in Jamal Khashoggi murder

A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death for the murder of Washington Post Columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Saudi state TV says three others have been given prison time. Khashoggi went into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in October last year and never walked out. Charlie D'Agata is following the case from London.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Just Ginger RT @BostonGlobe: #BREAKING: A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khash… 11 seconds ago Liz Sly Saudi Arabia sentences 5 unnamed people to death for killing Jamal Khashoggi. Saud al-Qahtani & Ahmed al-Assiri -th… https://t.co/bqWLqNVgfv 22 seconds ago 박정호 RT @WSJ: Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the dissident journalist killed in the Saudi consul… 27 seconds ago Robin Vaughn RT @cnnbrk: Five people have been sentenced to death in connection with the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi state media says ht… 42 seconds ago Luitje K. Medema RT @SaraCarterDC: #SaudiArabia has sentenced five people to death and jailed three others over the murder of the journalist Jamal #Khashogg… 1 minute ago Neil RT @pajhwok: Saudi court sentences 5 to death in Khashoggi murder case: By Javed Hamim Kakar on 23 December 2019 KABUL (Pajhwok): A court i… 2 minutes ago Mimi ✌🏼 RT @yeh1a: Saudi prosecutor says former MBS advisor Saud al Qahtani is not among the five unnamed people sentenced to death over Khashoggi’… 2 minutes ago Benjamin Forbes Madnick RT @TODAYshow: Saudi Arabia has found eight people guilty in the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Five of those people… 3 minutes ago