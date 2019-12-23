Global  

Five people sentenced to death in Jamal Khashoggi murder

CBS News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death for the murder of Washington Post Columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Saudi state TV says three others have been given prison time. Khashoggi went into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in October last year and never walked out. Charlie D'Agata is following the case from London.
