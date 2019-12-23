Global  

China announces tariff cuts, more competition in markets

CBC.ca Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
China said Monday it will reduce tariffs Jan. 1 on more than 850 foreign products including frozen pork, asthma medications and some high-tech components to spur economic development.
