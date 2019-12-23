China denies forced labor accusations after plea found in Christmas card
Monday, 23 December 2019 () China dismissed accusations of forced labor at a Shanghai prison on Monday, a day after media reports that a message had been found in a Christmas card saying it had been packed by inmates.
SHANGHAI — Tesco has halted production of Christmas cards at a factory in China after a British girl found a message from workers inside one of them.
The BBC reports that Florence Widdicombe found a note inside the card allegedly written by prisoners in Shanghai saying they were "forced to work...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
WorldofHiglet China denies forced labour accusations after plea found in Christmas card
https://t.co/mdLQyEBliJ https://t.co/Ek51QQqdKx 4 minutes ago