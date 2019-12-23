Global  

China denies forced labor accusations after plea found in Christmas card

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
China dismissed accusations of forced labor at a Shanghai prison on Monday, a day after media reports that a message had been found in a Christmas card saying it had been packed by inmates.
News video: Tesco stops production at Chinese factory over alleged 'forced' labor

Tesco stops production at Chinese factory over alleged 'forced' labor 01:32

 SHANGHAI — Tesco has halted production of Christmas cards at a factory in China after a British girl found a message from workers inside one of them. The BBC reports that Florence Widdicombe found a note inside the card allegedly written by prisoners in Shanghai saying they were "forced to work...

