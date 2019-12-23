Baba Ram Dass, spiritual guru and LSD pioneer, dies at 88

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

MAUI, Hawaii (AP) — The 1960s counterculture spiritual leader and early LSD proponent Baba Ram Dass has died. He was 88. Dass’ foundation, Love Serve Remember, announced late Sunday that the author and spiritual leader died earlier in the day at his home in Maui, Hawaii. Dass is best known for the 1971 “Be Here […] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

17 minutes ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Baba Ram Dass, Psychedelic Pioneer Has Died At Age 88 00:33 Baba Ram Dass a psychedelic research pioneer and best-selling author has died. The new Age guru who extolled the virtues of mindfulness and grace passed away on Sunday. Born Richard Alpert, he met experimental psychologist Timothy Leary while the two taught at Harvard University. Together they...