Saudi Arabia Sentences 5 To Death For Khashoggi Murder

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoSaudi Arabia's public prosecutor says five people have been sentenced to death for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



Monday's announcement also notes that three other people have been sentenced to prison for their roles in covering up the murder and violating the law.



Khashoggi, a Washington Post... Watch VideoSaudi Arabia's public prosecutor says five people have been sentenced to death for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.Monday's announcement also notes that three other people have been sentenced to prison for their roles in covering up the murder and violating the law.Khashoggi, a Washington Post 👓 View full article

