Saudi Arabia Sentences 5 To Death For Khashoggi Murder

Newsy Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Saudi Arabia Sentences 5 To Death For Khashoggi MurderWatch VideoSaudi Arabia's public prosecutor says five people have been sentenced to death for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Monday's announcement also notes that three other people have been sentenced to prison for their roles in covering up the murder and violating the law. 

Khashoggi, a Washington Post...
News video: Saudi Arabia Sentences 5 To Death For Khashoggi Murder

Saudi Arabia Sentences 5 To Death For Khashoggi Murder 01:07

 Saudi Arabia&apos;s public prosecutor says five people arrested in connection to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi have been sentenced to death.

Khashoggi killing: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death and three others to prison [Video]Khashoggi killing: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death and three others to prison

Khashoggi killing: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death and three others to prison

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 04:06Published

Saudi Arabia sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case [Video]Saudi Arabia sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case

A Saudi Arabian court has sentenced five people to death and three more to prison for the assassination last year of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published


Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi court sentences five to death for murder

Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi court sentences five to death for murderA court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death for the murder of the journalist Jamal...
WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters

Five People Sentenced to Death for Khashoggi's Murder - Saudi Arabia's Public Prosecutor


RIA Nov. Also reported by •ReutersMENAFN.com

Tweets about this

MsLuBu

Lu Bucklin RT @FrankFigliuzzi1: Dying for the cause, and the Trump charade: Saudi Arabia sentences 5 to death for Jamal Khashoggi murder https://t.co/… 10 seconds ago

mazhaithozhankh

Mazhaithozhan🗯 RT @CNNPolitics: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death over Jamal Khashoggi murder https://t.co/0rm4qUevAF https://t.co/XPLnXk5Oui 33 seconds ago

mizwizmizwiz

Deborah Marion 'Mockery' of justice? Saudi Arabian court sentences 5 to death for Jamal Khashoggi's killing https://t.co/AIOWDVZioP MURDER! VICIOUS! 45 seconds ago

ben_orlebeke

Ben Orlebeke RT @JasonLeopold: WaPo: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death for killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi Saud al-Qahtani, an aide to MBS and th… 45 seconds ago

kwesr

Ken Wessr RT @DailyCaller: Saudi Arabia Sentences Five To Death For Killing Of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi https://t.co/xqMYctmKhM 48 seconds ago

mianflodi

Miguel RT @KLGLASS2: . Perhaps more interesting, who Wasn't sentenced? Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death over journalist's mu… 58 seconds ago

RedTeamUpStream

Scarlet Sea Saudi Arabia, come on bruh. The whole world knows MBS gave the orders https://t.co/lRucvhBcbB 59 seconds ago

Skullmonkie

Skullmonkie RT @NewsBreaking: BREAKING: Saudi Arabia sentences 5 people accused of killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi to death - RT 1 minute ago

