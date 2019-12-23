Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

News24.com | Considerable drop in Cape Town water use, City says

News24 Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Water consumption in Cape Town has decreased considerably in the last week, the City of Cape Town says.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Twin skyscrapers proposed for Brooklyn waterfront development

Twin skyscrapers proposed for Brooklyn waterfront development 01:32

 NEW YORK — Danish architectural firm Bjarke Ingels Group and New York-based landscape architecture firm James Corner Field Operations have unveiled plans for a mixed-use development on the waterfront in Brooklyn, New York. The River Street Waterfront Master Plan would consist of two sandy...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cape Cod Activists Aim To Ban Sale Of Plastic Water Bottles [Video]Cape Cod Activists Aim To Ban Sale Of Plastic Water Bottles

Activists on Cape Cod are working to ban commercial sales of single-use plastic water bottles at retail stores. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:25Published

Kansas City mayor hosts second town hall [Video]Kansas City mayor hosts second town hall

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas hosts his second town hall since taking office. The meeting covered affordable housing and local development, among other topics.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | City of Cape Town to use bylaws to remove refugees

The City of Cape Town has withdrawn its application for an urgent interdict against a group of refugees in and around the Methodist Church on Longmarket Street.
News24

News24.com | Shack fires in Cape Town claim seven lives

Three people have died in a shack fire in Masiphumelele, bringing the death toll in shack fires over the weekend to seven, the City of Cape Town says.
News24


Tweets about this

_NewsToday_

News Today https://t.co/FrCgdXggJC | Considerable drop in Cape Town water use, City says https://t.co/AwuzWdFr11… https://t.co/apAu28maww 15 seconds ago

deon_dladla_

DEON DLADLA 🌐 RT @News24: Considerable drop in Cape Town water use, City says | @TammyPetersen87 https://t.co/0lhV6ZUZh5 https://t.co/OhnPXG3X1I 21 minutes ago

News24

News24 Considerable drop in Cape Town water use, City says | @TammyPetersen87 https://t.co/0lhV6ZUZh5 https://t.co/OhnPXG3X1I 31 minutes ago

SABreakingNews

SA Breaking News https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | Considerable drop in Cape Town water use, City says: Water consumption in Cape Town has d… https://t.co/wFDBfLp63k 1 hour ago

AfricaTimesofN1

Africa Times of News https://t.co/5forg0Lkx9 | Considerable drop in Cape Town water use, City says https://t.co/QLaAwxwojb 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.