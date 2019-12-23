Global  

Boeing CEO ousted after 737 MAX crisis

France 24 Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Boeing Co has fired Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, following a year of intense scrutiny and industrial setbacks set off by twin fatal crashes of its 737 MAX jetliner.
Boeing To Suspend 737 Max Production [Video]Boeing To Suspend 737 Max Production

Business Insider reports Boeing will halt production of its 737 Max narrow-body jet in January. The jet has been grounded worldwide since the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. It was the second..

Hudson CEO on Holiday Travel, Strength of the Consumer and Technology [Video]Hudson CEO on Holiday Travel, Strength of the Consumer and Technology

Hudson visited the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after the company rebranded itself. CEO Roger Fordyce talked to TheStreet about the company's rebrand, holiday travel, the impact from the..

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired as the company continues to battle fallout from its 737 Max crisis (BA)

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired as the company continues to battle fallout from its 737 Max crisis (BA)** · *Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired, the company's board of directors announced Monday as it continues to battle the fallout from the 737 Max...
Boeing fires CEO as 737 MAX crisis deepens

Boeing has sacked its CEO Dennis Muilenburg as the crisis around its 737 MAX jet and two fatal crashes deepened, and after a failed test of its space capsule.
