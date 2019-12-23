Global  

Saudi Arabia sentence 5 to death for grisly killing of Jamal Khashoggi

New Zealand Herald Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Saudi Arabia sentence 5 to death for grisly killing of Jamal KhashoggiA court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death Monday for the killing of Washington Post columnist and royal family critic Jamal Khashoggi, whose grisly slaying in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul drew international condemnation...
News video: Khashoggi killing: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death and three others to prison

Khashoggi killing: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death and three others to prison 04:06

 Saudi Arabia sentenced five to death and three others to prison over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.View on euronews

Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder [Video]Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Former high-profile Saudi royal adviser al-Qahtani investigated but not charged and released.

5 Sentenced to Death for Murder of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi [Video]5 Sentenced to Death for Murder of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

A Saudi Arabian court has sentenced five people to death and another three people to 24 years in prison for murdering Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.

Saudi court sentences 5 to death in killing of Jamal Khashoggi

A court in Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi...
CBC.ca Also reported by •CBS NewsFOXNews.comReuters IndiaThe AgePremium Times NigeriaNPRMENAFN.comCTV NewsMediaiteReutersIndiaTimesFrance 24

