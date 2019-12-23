Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Iran And The Great Power Politics Of The Middle East – Analysis

Eurasia Review Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
This article intends to bring before the general readers, a first hand idea of Iran’s role in geopolitics of Middle East since the Islamic Republic’s inception after the Islamic Revolution in 1979. It analyses what role does religious fundamentalism plays in formulation of Iran’s foreign policy. It talks about Iran’s...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran's air pollution: Schools shut, children kept indoors

Iran's air pollution: Schools shut, children kept indoors 02:12

 Government says it is investing millions to reduce pollution but many believe quality of fuel in vehicles is to blame.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

SPIRIT OF THE BALL Documentary movie [Video]SPIRIT OF THE BALL Documentary movie

Trailer of the documentary SPIRIT OF THE BALL - Plot synopsis: One ball, one world – one bus. Their destination is the football World Cup in Russia, their plan is to bring people from different..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:29Published

Iran frees Chinese-American scholar for US-held Iranian scientist [Video]Iran frees Chinese-American scholar for US-held Iranian scientist

US releases Massoud Soleimani in exchange for Xiyue Wang in swap of prisoners after months of tensions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2019: A Year Of More Useless Deployments To The Middle East – OpEd

The Trump administration’s national security strategy was supposed to refocus the U.S. military’s efforts on great power threats from China and Russia....
Eurasia Review

Russia Strengthens Its Grip On Syrian Oil

Following the various recent announcements from U.S. President Donald Trump that he wants the country to withdraw from all areas of potential conflict in the...
OilPrice.com


Tweets about this

Allio_De_Corato

Alexandra Allio De Corato Iran And The Great Power Politics Of The Middle East - Analysis - Eurasia Review https://t.co/lidHrSopyr 17 hours ago

BijanKK

Bijan Khajehpour RT @hmousavian: Iran And The Great Power Politics Of The Middle East - Analysis - Eurasia Review https://t.co/8sBFg41JMq 1 day ago

hmousavian

Mousavian Iran And The Great Power Politics Of The Middle East - Analysis - Eurasia Review https://t.co/8sBFg41JMq 2 days ago

relay_data

Data Relay RT @EurasiaReview: Iran And The Great Power Politics Of The Middle East – Analysis https://t.co/wjrskkOME3 3 days ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Iran And The Great Power Politics Of The Middle East – Analysis https://t.co/wjrskkOME3 3 days ago

tanselerdem4242

Osman Tansel Erdem RT @EurasiaReview: Iran And The Great Power Politics Of The Middle East – Analysis https://t.co/AvonxSFlhb https://t.co/AKppWnJLpi 3 days ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Iran And The Great Power Politics Of The Middle East – Analysis https://t.co/AvonxSFlhb https://t.co/AKppWnJLpi 3 days ago

IhsanSays

Ihsan's says What would be great message if Pak PM should here? Two atom powers Iran &Pak vs 2 big economy power of Muslims Tur… https://t.co/X91m5Bz1aZ 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.