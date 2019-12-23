Global  

Wisconsin city mulls dumping old ban on throwing snowballs

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — For decades, those who have participated in snowball fights in one Wisconsin city have risked getting in trouble with the law. But that may be about to change. A 1962 ban on throwing projectiles in Wausau lumps snowballs into the same category as rocks and other items that can cause serious […]
