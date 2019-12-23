Global  

Trump impeachment: Republicans not ruling out witnesses for trial

Al Jazeera Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
As congressional leaders remain at loggerheads, Democrats renew call for witnesses and documents in impeachment trial.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Pelosi Power Play Could Hand Trump A Win

Pelosi Power Play Could Hand Trump A Win 00:31

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to stall President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Business Insider says Republicans will likely portray the move as another example of obstructionism and gridlock. They could also show that the move is a sign that Democratic Washington elites hate President Trump....

Recent related videos from verified sources

Questions Mount About Why Pelosi Hasn't Sent Impeachment Articles [Video]Questions Mount About Why Pelosi Hasn't Sent Impeachment Articles

As Democrats and Republicans spar over President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, there are questions about why the House speaker has not delivered the articles to the Senate. CBS News' Laura Podesta..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:54Published

A ‘Mockery’ Of A Trial? [Video]A ‘Mockery’ Of A Trial?

Ethics expert Craig Holman spoke with Huffpost about the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Trump impeachment: Republicans not ruling out witnesses for trial

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is not ruling out calling witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
News24 Also reported by •Reuters IndiaIndependentTIMESydney Morning HeraldIndiaTimesCBS News

Chief Justice Roberts poised for starring role in a Trump impeachment trial

With a Senate trial of the president possibly set to launch next month – depending on if and when Speaker Nancy Pelosi transmits the articles – the man at...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •ReutersTIMESeattle TimesMediaiteCBS News

