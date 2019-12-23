Alice Keck RT @Unpersuaded112: Another tiny but clear sign Pelosi’s plan may be working. You have to listen very carefully to every word McConnell say… 2 minutes ago leila rezazad Trump impeachment: Republicans not ruling out witnesses for trial @AJENews https://t.co/Dw9X82XF9A 9 minutes ago Mr Branson Trump impeachment: Republicans not ruling out witnesses for trial @AJENews https://t.co/pA7BiETiMv 10 minutes ago Automobilnews Trump impeachment: Republicans not ruling out witnesses for trial | USA News – EAST AUTO NEWS… https://t.co/vuhtErCdIT 17 minutes ago Rob Another tiny but clear sign Pelosi’s plan may be working. You have to listen very carefully to every word McConnell… https://t.co/YIJWR6Wzi7 17 minutes ago 𝔓𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔯 𝔇𝔶𝔟𝔦𝔢𝔠 #aljazeera #Trump impeachment: Republicans not ruling out witnesses for trial https://t.co/0RzU25OTmo 21 minutes ago News RT @ultrascanhumint: Trump impeachment: Republicans not ruling out witnesses for trial: As congressional leaders remain at loggerheads, Dem… 31 minutes ago Ultrascan HUMINT Trump impeachment: Republicans not ruling out witnesses for trial: As congressional leaders remain at loggerheads,… https://t.co/ULxzpPsd1k 31 minutes ago