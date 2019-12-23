Global  

6-Year-Old Finds Message Alleging Chinese Prison Labor In Box Of Christmas Cards

NPR Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
"We are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qingpu prison China," the note said in English. "Forced to work against our will. Please help us and notify human rights organization."
News video: Tesco stops production at Chinese factory over alleged 'forced' labor

Tesco stops production at Chinese factory over alleged 'forced' labor 01:32

 SHANGHAI — Tesco has halted production of Christmas cards at a factory in China after a British girl found a message from workers inside one of them. The BBC reports that Florence Widdicombe found a note inside the card allegedly written by prisoners in Shanghai saying they were "forced to work...

Tesco suspends Chinese supplier after prisoner labor report [Video]Tesco suspends Chinese supplier after prisoner labor report

British supermarket giant Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a press report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign..

Tesco halts production at Chinese factory over alleged 'forced' labour

It comes after a girl reportedly found a message from Chinese prisoners in a box of Tesco Christmas cards.
BBC News Also reported by •Reuters•CTV News•SeattlePI.com•CBC.ca•Seattle Times

Inside Christmas Card, Girl Finds Plea From Chinese Prison Laborers

A 6-year-old found the note in London while writing Christmas cards to her classmates. “Forced to work against our will,” the message read.
NYTimes.com


