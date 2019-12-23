Global  

Death Toll In New Zealand Volcanic Eruption Continues To Rise

Monday, 23 December 2019
Death Toll In New Zealand Volcanic Eruption Continues To RiseWatch VideoThe death toll after a volcanic eruption in New Zealand continues to rise. New Zealand police say 17 people have now died. 

There were 47 people on White Island — a popular tourist destination — when the volcano erupted in early December. Many of those who survived suffered serious and extensive burns.

The...
News video: Death Toll In New Zealand Volcanic Eruption Continues To Rise

Death Toll In New Zealand Volcanic Eruption Continues To Rise 00:52

 Police have confirmed 17 deaths, and two additional people are missing and presumed dead.

Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand volcanic eruption: Death toll rises to 19

Wellington [New Zealand], Dec 23 (ANI): The death toll from New Zealand's White Island volcanic eruption earlier this month has risen to 19, the police said on...
Sify

Death toll from New Zealand volcano eruption rises to 19

There were 47 people visiting the tourist destination of White Island when the volcano erupted Dec. 9, killing 13 people initially and leaving more than two...
IndiaTimes


