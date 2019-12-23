Global  

600 gallons of oil spills off the Galápagos Islands

CBS News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
A barge carrying 600 gallons of diesel fuel sank in waters off the Galápagos Islands early Sunday, prompting emergency cleanup operations.
