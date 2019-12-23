Global  

President Trump signs measure to preserve Native languages

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a measure that extends federal grant programs aimed at preserving indigenous languages and expands eligibility so more tribes can participate. The president’s signature came Friday, after the measure cleared the U.S. House with bipartisan support. Senate approval came earlier this year. The legislation was named after […]
