President Trump signs measure to preserve Native languages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a measure that extends federal grant programs aimed at preserving indigenous languages and expands eligibility so more tribes can participate. The president’s signature came Friday, after the measure cleared the U.S. House with bipartisan support. Senate approval came earlier this year. The legislation was named after […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources The One Thing President Trump And Michael Moore Agree On President Donald Trump has tweeted praise for Michigan filmmaker Michael Moore. In an interview, Moore urged Democrats to avoid putting a centrist moderate up against Trump in the 2020 presidential.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published 4 hours ago Ivanka Trump not sure if she'd serve 2020 White House Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump detailed President Donald Trump's administration at a tense time for the president in an interview with CBS "Face the Nation." Trump said the president and his.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:33Published 9 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump signs measure to preserve Native languages U.S. President Donald Trump signed a measure that extends federal grant programs aimed at preserving indigenous languages and expands eligibility so more tribes...

CBC.ca 5 days ago



President Trump Signs National Defense Authorization Act Into Law Watch Video"Ladies and gentlemen the president of the United States and Mrs. Melania Trump." President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization...

Newsy 1 week ago





Tweets about this