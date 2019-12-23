News24.com | Trump impeachment: Republicans not ruling out witnesses for trial

Global  

Trump impeachment: Republicans not ruling out witnesses for trial

Monday, 23 December 2019
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is not ruling out calling witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment

Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment 01:03

 Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment. The House Speaker made the invitation in a new letter. In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress.., Nancy Pelosi, via letter. The State of the...

Recent related news

Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

The White House on Sunday signaled comfort with plans by Senate Republicans to avoid new witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, while a top...
Reuters India

Battles lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

The White House on Sunday signaled comfort with plans by Senate Republicans to avoid new witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, while a top...
Reuters


