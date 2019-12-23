5 People Sentenced To Death In Saudi Arabia For Killing Of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

sia RT @BaghdadPostPlus: #SaudiArabia sentenced five people to death and three more to #jail terms totaling 24 years over the killing of Saudi… 9 seconds ago Karen Salitis RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Saudi Arabia sentenced 5 people to death in the killing of the writer Jamal Khashoggi. The C.I.A. found the cro… 47 seconds ago Tom McLaughlin RT @mgrant76308: A Saudi court sentenced five people to death on Monday for the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in Octo… 49 seconds ago Mark Grant A Saudi court sentenced five people to death on Monday for the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi… https://t.co/t9mjMIcn9t 2 minutes ago The Indian Express RT @ieexplained: #ExpressExplained | Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totaling 24 years over th… 2 minutes ago Las Vegas RJ In all, 11 people were put on trial in Saudi Arabia over the killing https://t.co/mH86hmhQ3G 3 minutes ago Express Explained #ExpressExplained | Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totaling 24 years… https://t.co/UCcqEzMq3V 3 minutes ago Clodagh Dunne RT @AP: Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist and royal family critic Jamal Khashogg… 4 minutes ago