5 People Sentenced To Death In Saudi Arabia For Killing Of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

NPR Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Ben Hubbard of The New York Times about the sentence of five people convicted in Saudi Arabia of murdering journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
News video: Khashoggi killing: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death and three others to prison

Khashoggi killing: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death and three others to prison 04:06

 Saudi Arabia sentenced five to death and three others to prison over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.View on euronews

Five Face Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder [Video]Five Face Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder

Reuters reports Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail. They've been found guilty of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. However, a U.N. investigator..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder [Video]Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Former high-profile Saudi royal adviser al-Qahtani investigated but not charged and released.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:05Published


Turkey, rights groups decry Saudi verdict on Khashoggi murder

Saudi court verdict over 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is 'anything but justice', says UN rapporteur.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •SBSSify

Saudi Arabia sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder, U.N. official decries 'mockery'

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but a U.N. investigator accused it...
Reuters Also reported by •The AgeSBSSify

siamogadam

sia RT @BaghdadPostPlus: #SaudiArabia sentenced five people to death and three more to #jail terms totaling 24 years over the killing of Saudi… 9 seconds ago

KarenSalitis

Karen Salitis RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Saudi Arabia sentenced 5 people to death in the killing of the writer Jamal Khashoggi. The C.I.A. found the cro… 47 seconds ago

TomMcLa89830248

Tom McLaughlin RT @mgrant76308: A Saudi court sentenced five people to death on Monday for the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in Octo… 49 seconds ago

mgrant76308

Mark Grant A Saudi court sentenced five people to death on Monday for the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi… https://t.co/t9mjMIcn9t 2 minutes ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express RT @ieexplained: #ExpressExplained | Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totaling 24 years over th… 2 minutes ago

reviewjournal

Las Vegas RJ In all, 11 people were put on trial in Saudi Arabia over the killing https://t.co/mH86hmhQ3G 3 minutes ago

ieexplained

Express Explained #ExpressExplained | Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totaling 24 years… https://t.co/UCcqEzMq3V 3 minutes ago

ClodaghSnarks

Clodagh Dunne RT @AP: Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist and royal family critic Jamal Khashogg… 4 minutes ago

