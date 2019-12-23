Global  

U.S. House speaker, Senate leader spar over Trump trial

Japan Today Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sparred on Monday over the ground rules for President Donald Trump's trial in the Senate on charges…
News video: Trump Wants Immediate Trial In The Senate

Trump Wants Immediate Trial In The Senate 00:32

 President Donald Trump said he wants an immediate trial in the Senate. According to Reuters, Trump said this after a comment made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi won’t hand off impeachment to the Senate until she know how Republicans will manage it. Trump accused Democrats of not giving him...

Newly Released Email Adds Fuel To Fight Over Whether Witnesses Should Be Called In Senate Impeachment Trial [Video]Newly Released Email Adds Fuel To Fight Over Whether Witnesses Should Be Called In Senate Impeachment Trial

CBS4's Skyler Henry is at the White House with the latest.

Questions Mount About Why Pelosi Hasn't Sent Impeachment Articles [Video]Questions Mount About Why Pelosi Hasn't Sent Impeachment Articles

As Democrats and Republicans spar over President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, there are questions about why the House speaker has not delivered the articles to the Senate. CBS News' Laura Podesta..

House Speaker Pelosi ‘not ready’ to name team for Trump Senate trial

House managers will prosecute the case against Mr. Trump before the Republican majority Senate in a trial expected to begin in January
Hindu

White House says it is confident U.S. Senate will exonerate Trump after impeachment

The White House said on Wednesday it was confident the U.S. Senate would exonerate President Donald Trump in a trial after the House of Representatives voted to...
Reuters India

Tweets about this

StrangeCat007

SC RT @LindseyGrahamSC: @SpeakerPelosi @realDonaldTrump Stop playing games with the Constitution. In our system, you can’t be the Speaker of… 2 minutes ago

CarrellRayLewis

Carrell Ray Lewis @realDonaldTrump Speaker of the House has every right to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate when she fe… https://t.co/rAdLyCV6xx 3 minutes ago

AshleyBrook88

Ashley Brook RT @newtgingrich: While Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats impeached President Trump Senate Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans approve… 5 minutes ago

McgrealPatricia

Patricia McGreal RT @yigsstarhouse: 😸 Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) delivered his Christmas message to House Speaker Nancy Pelos… 11 minutes ago

Barbiemacs1

Barbiemacs1 RT @JenniferDLawre1: Speaker Nancy Pelosi: 79 years old—32 years in office House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer: 80 years old—38 years in off… 16 minutes ago

DanSnyderFOX25

Dan Snyder LATEST: Pres #Trump says latest #impeachment standoff "must end now with a trial in the Senate"; Speaker… https://t.co/bfONEzuUGN 16 minutes ago

CBSNewsRadio

CBS News Radio House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spar over the ground rules for impeachment tr… https://t.co/gW00kboi5m 17 minutes ago

