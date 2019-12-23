Global  

Baba Ram Dass, spiritual guru and LSD pioneer, dies at 88

Japan Today Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Baba Ram Dass, the 1960s counterculture spiritual leader who experimented with LSD and traveled to India to find enlightenment, returning to share it with Americans, has died. He…
News video: Baba Ram Dass, Psychedelic Pioneer Has Died At Age 88

Baba Ram Dass, Psychedelic Pioneer Has Died At Age 88 00:33

 Baba Ram Dass a psychedelic research pioneer and best-selling author has died. The new Age guru who extolled the virtues of mindfulness and grace passed away on Sunday. Born Richard Alpert, he met experimental psychologist Timothy Leary while the two taught at Harvard University. Together they...

Recent related news from verified sources

Baba Ram Dass, Proponent of LSD and New Age Enlightenment, Dies at 88

Born Richard Alpert, he returned from a trip to India as a bushy-bearded, barefoot, white-robed guru and wrote more than a dozen inspirational books.
NYTimes.com

Ram Dass, psychedelic drug pioneer, dies at age 88

Ram Dass, psychedelic drug pioneer, dies at age 88“He was a guide for thousands seeking to discover or reclaim their spiritual identity beyond or within institutional religion.” ;
Jerusalem Post


