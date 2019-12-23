Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Christmas shoppers hurt in crowd crush at Westfield Parramatta

New Zealand Herald Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Christmas shoppers hurt in crowd crush at Westfield ParramattaA number of Christmas shoppers were injured at a Sydney Westfield last night when a crowd madly rushed to grab free gifts. Shocking video has captured the moment a crowd of shoppers rushed to grab free gifts in a balloon drop at...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Reporter Update: Bob Allen - Last-Minute Shoppers

Reporter Update: Bob Allen - Last-Minute Shoppers 00:12

 KDKA's Bob Allen is working on a report on the last minute shoppers getting ready for Christmas.

Recent related videos from verified sources

What Americans Would Give Up to Save Money on Their Holiday Shopping [Video]What Americans Would Give Up to Save Money on Their Holiday Shopping

Sitting in traffic, standing in line at the DMV, and giving up chocolate for a year are just some of the things Americans would be willing to do to save a significant chunk of cash on their holiday..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Supermarket madness on day before Christmas Eve as last-minute shoppers 'ram each other' in aisles

Supermarket madness on day before Christmas Eve as last-minute shoppers 'ram each other' in aislesTesco, Aldi and Waitrose shoppers have been describing chaotic scenes as last-minute Christmas shoppers cram the aisles and their trolleys after queuing since...
Wales Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

a_worried_mum

Just A Worried Mum RT @reardon_shaun: Is this what Christmas has become? Westfield shoppers seriously injured in ‘bargain-grab’ balloon drop stunt. https://t.… 3 minutes ago

newscomauHQ

news.com.au RT @melissahoyer: Hello shoppers! Wonder if there’s such a thing as shopping compo? Seriously, you’d think the centre would put the words… 5 minutes ago

melissahoyer

Melissa Hoyer Hello shoppers! Wonder if there’s such a thing as shopping compo? Seriously, you’d think the centre would put the… https://t.co/iTCvVXF4ND 10 minutes ago

connor_mc_d

Connor McDonald 🍸☕️ Doomed as a species https://t.co/txqi8y2cu5 23 minutes ago

WroteBenGabriel

Ben Gabriel Work work, shop shop, spend spend. Work work, cry cry, shop shop, stomp stomp... Sad. All over the promise of a fe… https://t.co/dt7DyGQE2g 23 minutes ago

Jessqiu

Jess Qiu Are you serious, Westfield??? No one in your entire marketing and event planning team saw this coming?#westfieldfail https://t.co/qNADNN1SrQ 27 minutes ago

DanielaSpanjaa1

Daniela Spanjaard Someone in marketing thought this was a good idea .... huge Christmas crowds & a limited number of balloons with gi… https://t.co/hH6HKNYp4F 30 minutes ago

CorruptNSW

Countess FrightBat ~ в тихом омуте черти водятся RT @blackheathen2: The Spirit of Christmas 🙄 https://t.co/sV8skAJEYe 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.