Mexico accuses Bolivia of intimidating its diplomats in La Paz

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Mexico on Monday accused Bolivia of intimidating its diplomats while Bolivia said Mexico had hijacked a regional summit and dragged its feet in recognizing its new, conservative premier. 
