Oil Spill Off The Galapagos Islands Prompts State Of Emergency

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 46 minutes ago )

Watch VideoOn Monday, officials said emergency crews were responding to a 600-gallon oil spill after a barge overturned near the Galapagos Islands.



The incident occurred just off San Cristobal Island, an area known for its lush biodiversity and rare species.



President Lenín Moreno of Ecuador declared a state of...


