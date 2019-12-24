Global  

LSD pioneer Baba Ram Dass dies at 88

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
LSD pioneer Baba Ram Dass dies at 88Baba Ram Dass, the 1960s counterculture spiritual leader who experimented with LSD and traveled to India to find enlightenment, returning to share it with Americans, has died. He was 88.Dass' foundation, Love Serve Remember, announced...
Recent related news from verified sources

Baba Ram Dass, spiritual guru and LSD pioneer, dies at 88

MAUI, Hawaii (AP) — The 1960s counterculture spiritual leader and early LSD proponent Baba Ram Dass has died. He was 88. Dass’ foundation, Love Serve...
Seattle Times

Baba Ram Dass, Proponent of LSD and New Age Enlightenment, Dies at 88

Born Richard Alpert, he returned from a trip to India as a bushy-bearded, barefoot, white-robed guru and wrote more than a dozen inspirational books.
NYTimes.com

