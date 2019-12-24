Global  

Saudi Arabia sentences 5 to death for killing of Jamal Khashoggi

CBS News Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. A senior Trump administration official responded, calling the sentenes an important step. But, as Charlie D'Agata reports, others called it a sham trial.
Saudi Arabia Sentences 5 To Death For Khashoggi Murder

Saudi Arabia Sentences 5 To Death For Khashoggi Murder 01:07

 Saudi Arabia&apos;s public prosecutor says five people arrested in connection to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi have been sentenced to death.

Five Face Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder

Reuters reports Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Former high-profile Saudi royal adviser al-Qahtani investigated but not charged and released.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:05Published


Saudi Arabia sentences five to death for Jamal Khashoggi killing

The sentences can be appealed, and State TV says a probe showed the crown prince's former top adviser wasn't involved in the slaying of the Washington Post...
CBS News Also reported by •Japan TodayNPRReutersFrance 24Daily CallerThe AgeJerusalem PostPremium Times NigeriaSifyEurasia ReviewFOXNews.com

