Saudi Arabia sentences 5 to death for killing of Jamal Khashoggi

The Resistance Movement - is Merry🎄💎 RT @ResistMoveTRM: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death for killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside Turkish consulate https://t.co/blHHir… 3 minutes ago

The News #Khashoggi, a #Washington Post contributor, was murdered in October last year in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate.… https://t.co/JzMuoC8KbA 3 minutes ago

Deborah Nelson RT @FrankFigliuzzi1: Dying for the cause, and the Trump charade: Saudi Arabia sentences 5 to death for Jamal Khashoggi murder https://t.co/… 4 minutes ago

عابر سبيل RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Only one letter rogatory out of the 13 requested by the Public Prosecutor from the Turkish side was received. It involve… 4 minutes ago

Nothing RT @ayaelb: ⁦@summer_said⁩: Ac­cord­ing to peo­ple fa­mil­iar with the mat­ter, the 5 sen­tenced to death are Fa­had Al­bal­awi, Turki Al­s… 5 minutes ago

Nazifi RT @pmnewsnigeria: JUST IN: Saudi Arabia sentences 5 to death over Khashoggi’s murder https://t.co/5xV1BjdQNw #ReadThis https://t.co/uzkwVM… 6 minutes ago

Sinan Okçu RT @trtworld: Saudi Arabia sentences five people to death for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was drugged and dismembered in… 7 minutes ago