U.S. military tracking Santa - and any 'Christmas gift' from North Korea

Reuters Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
While the North American Aerospace Defense Command stays alert for any signs of a North Korea missile launch – what officials in Pyongyang have described as a "Christmas gift" – it is also tracking the legendary figure who delivers presents to children across the world, the command said on Monday.
