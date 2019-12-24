Global  

China hosts Japan and South Korea as regional tensions simmer

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Trilateral meeting in Chengdu will be the first one-on-one between Japan's Abe and South Korea's Moon in 15 months.
North Korea fires two short-range missiles towards the Sea of Japan [Video]North Korea fires two short-range missiles towards the Sea of Japan

North Korea launched two unidentified short-range projectiles from the country's South Hamgyong province towards the Sea of Japan on Thursday, November 28.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:51Published

South Korea: North Korea Fires Two Short-Range Missiles Toward Japan [Video]South Korea: North Korea Fires Two Short-Range Missiles Toward Japan

South Korea's military says the North has fired two short-range missiles toward Japan. It's the 13th projectile launched by North Korea this year. The move appears to be an attempt to pressure the..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China's Xi to meet Japan, South Korea leaders as North Korea tensions rise

The leaders of Japan and South Korea will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday, amid heightened concern North Korea may be about to return to...
Reuters

China, Japan defense ministers agree to work together on N Korea

The defense ministers of China and Japan agreed Wednesday that the two countries will work together to achieve North Korea's denuclearization amid growing...
Japan Today

