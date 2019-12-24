Global  

New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption

Reuters India Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
New Zealand police said on Tuesday they were ending the search for the bodies of two people still missing following the deadly eruption of a volcano earlier this month.
 New Zealand police said they suspended search on Tuesday (December 24) for the bodies of the two missing people following a deadly volcanic eruption on the White Island earlier this month. Ryan Brooks reports.

