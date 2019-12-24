British Herald WELLINGTON- New Zealand police said on Tuesday they were ending the search for the bodies of two people still missi… https://t.co/6wiwcTWcGR 4 minutes ago Tuija Malmström RT @Reuters: New Zealand police said they have suspended the search for the bodies of two people missing after the White Island volcano eru… 6 minutes ago Mammadli Turkan New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption https://t.co/4n43eppkaL 21 minutes ago Breaking News 🇸🇴 New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/Lqyx6rEuA4 23 minutes ago Loretta Ray RT @Canoe: New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption https://t.co/K4EYuLmw6H 30 minutes ago Canoe New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption https://t.co/K4EYuLmw6H 43 minutes ago greeen New Zealand police suspend volcano bodies search - https://t.co/LML1IEK6d0 45 minutes ago takeit2thelmt 🌹🍷🌹 RT @SBSNews: Police in New Zealand have called off a search for two people missing after the deadly volcanic eruption earlier this month. h… 51 minutes ago