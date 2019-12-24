What President Trump was talking about in his baffling rant about wind energy
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () ANALYSIS: US President Donald Trump's political speeches are shaped by two tendencies. The first is that he pays attention to the lines that get the best response, and he'll eventually narrow his rhetoric to highlight those zingers....
President Trump was critical of wind farms at a rally, claiming that the production of wind turbines causes a large carbon footprint.During a speech to the conservative student group Turning Point USA, Trump told attendees that he "never understood" the allure of wind power plants.