US moved to freeze Ukraine aid 90 minutes after Donald Trump phone call

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
*Washington:* A US budget official told the Pentagon to "hold off" on military aid to Kyiv, 90 minutes after a controversial phone call between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, according to an internal email.

The email was part of a series published by the investigative non-profit Center...
