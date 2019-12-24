TheMalaysianInsight RT @msianinsight: US moved to freeze Ukraine aid 90 minutes after Trump phone call https://t.co/FCkX7oINNX https://t.co/3nEg91Uw35 17 minutes ago Annette J Dunlea US moved to freeze Ukraine aid 90 minutes after Trump's phone call with Zelensky (via @thejournal_ie) https://t.co/XPXviz957w 2 hours ago Kiel RESIST RT @kenrockthefirst: @RepMattGaetz @realDonaldTrump Well, this is awkward. US moved to freeze Ukraine aid 90 minutes after call https://t.… 3 hours ago adarsh RT @htTweets: US moved to freeze Ukraine aid 90 minutes after Donald Trump phone call https://t.co/IJuIdJ8EUs https://t.co/ZkXTidY9gZ 4 hours ago jamdodger4 RT @Milanowekpet: A US budget official told the Pentagon to "hold off" on military aid to Kiev 90 minutes after a controversial phone call… 5 hours ago Grouchy Old Man RT @WisconsinStrong: Not good > Trump moved to freeze Ukraine aid 90 minutes after "perfect call" during which Trump asked for "favors" but… 5 hours ago White Rabbit Just commented on @thejournal_ie: US moved to freeze Ukraine aid 90 minutes after Trump's phone call with Zelensky - https://t.co/JXKSV9yD4x 5 hours ago Peter Schellinck A US budget official told the Pentagon to "hold off" on military aid to Kiev 90 minutes after a controversial phone… https://t.co/e4nbRLUJr3 6 hours ago