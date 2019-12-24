Saudis sentence five to death for killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () *Riyadh:* Five people have been sentenced to death over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but two top figures investigated over the killing have been exonerated, Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said on Monday.
Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor, was murdered in October last year in what Riyadh called a "rogue"...
Reuters reports Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail. They've been found guilty of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. However, a U.N. investigator accused it of making a “mockery” of justice by allowing the masterminds of last year’s killing to go...