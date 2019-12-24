Global  

Saudis sentence five to death for killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
*Riyadh:* Five people have been sentenced to death over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but two top figures investigated over the killing have been exonerated, Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said on Monday.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor, was murdered in October last year in what Riyadh called a "rogue"...
Credit: Wochit News
News video: Five Face Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder

Five Face Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder 00:35

 Reuters reports Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail. They've been found guilty of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. However, a U.N. investigator accused it of making a “mockery” of justice by allowing the masterminds of last year’s killing to go...

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO

Five sentenced to death for journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing

A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death for the killing of the Washington Post columnist.
The Age

News24.com | Khashoggi son welcomes Saudi court verdict over father's murder

The son of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has welcomed a court verdict that saw five people sentenced to death over the killing, saying justice had...
News24 Also reported by •BBC News

