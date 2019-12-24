Baba Ram Dass, spiritual guru and LSD proponent, dies at 88
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () Baba Ram Dass, the 1960s counterculture spiritual leader who experimented with LSD and travelled to India to find enlightenment, returning to share it with Americans, died on Sunday. He was 88. Dass' foundation, Love Serve Remember, said that the author and spiritual leader died peacefully at his home. No cause of death was given. He had been paralyzed in 1997.
