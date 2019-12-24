Global  

Baba Ram Dass, spiritual guru and LSD proponent, dies at 88

Tuesday, 24 December 2019
Baba Ram Dass, the 1960s counterculture spiritual leader who experimented with LSD and travelled to India to find enlightenment, returning to share it with Americans, died on Sunday. He was 88. Dass' foundation, Love Serve Remember, said that the author and spiritual leader died peacefully at his home. No cause of death was given. He had been paralyzed in 1997.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Baba Ram Dass, Psychedelic Pioneer Has Died At Age 88

Baba Ram Dass, Psychedelic Pioneer Has Died At Age 88 00:33

 Baba Ram Dass a psychedelic research pioneer and best-selling author has died. The new Age guru who extolled the virtues of mindfulness and grace passed away on Sunday. Born Richard Alpert, he met experimental psychologist Timothy Leary while the two taught at Harvard University. Together they...

