Hong Kong 'silent night' protests planned for Christmas Eve

Reuters Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Hong Kong anti-government protesters plan to stage gatherings in prime shopping malls and a 'silent night' rally in a popular tourist precinct on Christmas Eve on Tuesday, despite police warnings they would move in if trouble flares.
Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas holiday protests

Hong Kong is gearing up for demonstrations over the Christmas week with protesters planning to gather in districts across the city, including in prime shopping...
Reuters

AP Photos: Hong Kong’s “yellow” stores support protests

HONG KONG (AP) — Nicknamed “yellow shops,” they make their politics plain and are winning customers in protest-hit Hong Kong because of it. These are...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaIndiaTimes

