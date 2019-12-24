Can Brain Injury From Boxing, MMA Be Measured? Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 19 hours ago )

For boxers and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters, is there a safe level of exposure to head trauma? A new study shows different effects in the brain for younger, current fighters compared to older, retired fighters. The study is published in the online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of... 👓 View full article

