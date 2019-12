Five people have been sentenced to death and three more were given jail terms by Riyadh’s criminal court over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year. Khashoggi was killed when he visited the Saudi Consulate in October in Istanbul. Reading out the verdict in the trial in Riyadh on Monday, Shalaan Al-Shalaan, ...

