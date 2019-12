Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

On November 25, 2019, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation [1] with India. The staff report and the macroeconomic projections are based on data available through October 16, 2019.



India has been among the fastest-growing economies in the world over the past few... 👓 View full article