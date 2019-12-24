Vietnam seizes two tonnes of ivory, pangolin scales

Boone Cutler 🗽 RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Vietnam seized more than two tonnes of ivory tusks and pangolin scales hidden inside wooden boxes shipped from Nigeria,… 23 minutes ago

Al Arabiya English Vietnam seized more than two tonnes of ivory tusks and pangolin scales hidden inside wooden boxes shipped from Nige… https://t.co/EQ6jqMaZ1Y 27 minutes ago

Anthony Ehilebo RT @BTBreakingTimes: Vietnam seizes two tonnes of ivory and pangolin scales shipped from Nigeria https://t.co/EnQvVk4fQ4 https://t.co/PWSLO… 29 minutes ago

Kit Kuan RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Vietnam seizes two tonnes of ivory and pangolin scales https://t.co/rnkCpGouT3 https://t.co/dtsT7YPtOZ 1 hour ago

Tech Deeps Vietnam seizes two tonnes of ivory and pangolin scales https://t.co/AiVdoPvbmA 1 hour ago

General Physics Lab Vietnam seizes two tonnes of ivory and pangolin scales - +GENERAL PHYSICS LABORATORY (GPL) Vietnam seized more tha… https://t.co/bnyHdaYw1z 2 hours ago

General Physics Lab Vietnam seizes two tonnes of ivory and pangolin scales - +GENERAL PHYSICS LABORATORY (GPL) Vietnam seized more tha… https://t.co/gybMNHN2zb 2 hours ago