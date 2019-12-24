Global  

India’s Citizenship Amendment Act Is ‘Pro-Minorities And Not Anti-Muslim’ – OpEd

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
By Jainendra Karn*

India is not a signatory to the UN’s 1951 Refugee Convention which defines a refugee yet the Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept the promise that Mahatma Gandhi had made to persecuted people living deplorable lives in India’s neighbourhood through the Citizenship Amendment Act...
News video: India's citizenship protests: Is its secular fabric under threat?

India's citizenship protests: Is its secular fabric under threat? 03:45

 The anger against India's controversial new citizenship law shows no signs of easing.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', Union minister moots citizenship test [Video]Say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', Union minister moots citizenship test

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan commented on the controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:55Published

The women at the front lines of India's citizenship law protests [Video]The women at the front lines of India's citizenship law protests

Having battled everyday sexism, female students come out in full force against bill excluding Muslims.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Majority Rule Or Mob Rule: India Has To Decide – OpEd

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed in both the houses of Indian Parliament, after a majority of members voted in favour of the Act. Immigrant ...
Eurasia Review

Internet Shutdowns In India Are Costing Telecoms $350,000 Every Hour

Carrier network operators in India are losing around $350,000 ~ 24.5 million rupees revenue every hour due to the consecutive Internet shutdowns, sources told...
Fossbytes Also reported by •Zee NewsSify

