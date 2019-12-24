China Raises Alarm As US Space Force Receives First Funding
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () China has condemned the inauguration of the newest branch of the US military, the Space Force, describing its creation as a threat to peace that endangers global stability.
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters on Monday that Beijing was “deeply concerned” and “resolutely opposed” to the Space...
President Donald Trump recently singed the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020, which launches Space Force. Space Force, will be part of the Air Force Department, is the first new military service launched in over 70 years. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk welcomed the newly-launched Space Force by...