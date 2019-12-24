Global  

China Raises Alarm As US Space Force Receives First Funding

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
China has condemned the inauguration of the newest branch of the US military, the Space Force, describing its creation as a threat to peace that endangers global stability.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters on Monday that Beijing was “deeply concerned” and “resolutely opposed” to the Space...
News video: Elon Musk Sends Two-Word Tweet Welcoming Space Force

Elon Musk Sends Two-Word Tweet Welcoming Space Force 00:42

 President Donald Trump recently singed the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020, which launches Space Force. Space Force, will be part of the Air Force Department, is the first new military service launched in over 70 years. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk welcomed the newly-launched Space Force by...

The US Space Force: What Does It Mean? – Analysis

By Kartik Bommakanti The Trump Administration signed into law the creation of a new United States Space Force (USSF). Following considerable debate within...
Eurasia Review

China attacks U.S. Space Force as threat to outer space peace

Rising space power China on Monday attacked the newly created U.S. Space Force as a 'direct threat to outer space peace and security.'
CTV News


