Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Russia checks its internet can work if cut off from worldwide web

Hindu Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The review, conducted over the course of several days on specially designated networks, follows a “sovereign internet” bill introduced in November in response to what Russia calls the ”aggressive nature” of U.S. national cyber security strategy
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Russia plans 'sovereign internet' tests to combat external threats

Russia on will carry out tests on Monday on the reliability of its domestic internet infrastructure in the event that the country is disconnected from the...
Reuters

Putin Claims ‘Sovereign Internet’ Law Not for Isolating Russia from Global Web

Putin Claims ‘Sovereign Internet’ Law Not for Isolating Russia from Global WebWhile the Russian authorities’ intentions are unclear, they have been seeking the means to cut Russia off from the rest of the Internet including the creation...
Polygraph.info


Tweets about this

kahoji

█▬█ █ ▀█▀  Russia checks whether its internet can work if cut off from worldwide web | The Japan Times https://t.co/nB2uxG4DyB 37 minutes ago

CaramelMarx

penicillin shotgun RT @heisenbergrpt: 😂 as one does, when one hasn't done anything wrong...... https://t.co/bkiKyO3wLm 54 minutes ago

Dov_EL

El-Elyon עליון 🇮🇹 Russia checks its internet can work if cut off from worldwide web https://t.co/GEePdcuuQV 56 minutes ago

marsoder

martin södergren RT @Jagarchefen: Russia checks its internet can work if cut off from worldwide web | Reuters | https://t.co/KMmQNPisjC 2 hours ago

Jagarchefen

Jägarchefen Russia checks its internet can work if cut off from worldwide web | Reuters | https://t.co/KMmQNPisjC 3 hours ago

cotey_mary

Mary Cotey RT @blmohr: “Russia completed a series of tests on Monday checking that its internet services could function if the country were to get cut… 4 hours ago

Rahul_news4me

RAHUL ROY In Series of Tests, Russia Checks its Internet Can Work Even When Cut off From Worldwide Web https://t.co/jRetVBOWay https://t.co/8NQqjIDATp 4 hours ago

KimSussex3

Kim Sussex🕷️FBPE🕯️ RT @corsarof: Russia checks its internet can work if cut off from worldwide web - Putin wants to use his fake news data centres ! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.