Making Sense Of China’s Diplomatic Fig Leaf To South Korea – Analysis
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () By Dr Sandip Kumar Mishra*
China, after a period of bad blood with South Korea, appears to be offering a fig leaf to its neighbour. What is the background to this latest development, and what is in it for the China, as well as South Korea and the US, who are all stakeholders in the region?
Stalled denuclearisation talks and a recent flare-up in tension between the United States and North Korea are not beneficial for Pyongyang, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday. Francis Maguire reports.
China, Japan and South Korea have reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue to resolve the North Korea issue, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday after a... Reuters India Also reported by •Seattle Times •Reuters •Japan Today •OilPrice.com