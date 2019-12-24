What Drives Anti-Semitism? Fake And Real Forms – OpEd

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

By Richard Falk*



There is little doubt that real anti-Semitism, in the sense of hatred of Jews, has increased in Europe and North America in the last decade or so. But the nature of why this is happening and what is its true nature are especially obscure and subject to manipulations. Part of this obscurity is deliberate,... 👓 View full article

