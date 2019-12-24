Global  

News24.com | New Zealand ends search for volcano missing | Bus crash kills dozens: WATCH the top world news videos for today

News24 Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
New Zealand police end search for two missing in eruption | Deadly accident: Indonesia bus plunges into ravine; here are the top world news videos for today. *WATCH.*
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Police halt search for missing people after volcanic eruption in New Zealand

Police halt search for missing people after volcanic eruption in New Zealand 00:52

 Police in New Zealand say they are suspending a search for the two remaining missing people, fearing they may have washed out to sea. There were 47 people visiting the tourist destination of White Island when the volcano erupted on December 9, killing 13 people initially and leaving more than two...

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Boeing to halt 737 MAX production | Ex-fire chief comments on Australian bush fires: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Boeing says to halt 737 MAX production next month | Leadership is on life support on bushfire crisis: ex-fire chief; here are the top world news videos for...
News24

New Zealand police suspend volcano body search

New Zealand police on Tuesday called off the search for two people missing after the White Island volcanic eruption. There were 47 people, mainly Australian...
Japan Today Also reported by •SBS Seattle Times Reuters Reuters India CBC.ca CBS News

