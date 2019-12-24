News24.com | New Zealand ends search for volcano missing | Bus crash kills dozens: WATCH the top world news videos for today

7 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Police halt search for missing people after volcanic eruption in New Zealand 00:52 Police in New Zealand say they are suspending a search for the two remaining missing people, fearing they may have washed out to sea. There were 47 people visiting the tourist destination of White Island when the volcano erupted on December 9, killing 13 people initially and leaving more than two...