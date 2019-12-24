France's first drone strike kills seven alleged fighters in Mali

Military confirms 'first operational strike by an armed drone' in Mali during operations in which dozens were killed.



Recent related news from verified sources France launches drone attack against terrorists in Mali, 7 killed Bamako [Mali], Dec. 24 (ANI): The French defence ministry on Monday said that it had carried out its first armed drone strike, killing seven Islamic extremists...

Sify 1 hour ago



France's first-ever armed drone strike kills 7 Islamic militants in Mali France's defense ministry announced Monday it had carried out its first armed drone strike, killing seven Islamic extremists in central Mali over the weekend.

FOXNews.com 16 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this