France's first drone strike kills seven alleged fighters in Mali

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Military confirms 'first operational strike by an armed drone' in Mali during operations in which dozens were killed.
France launches drone attack against terrorists in Mali, 7 killed

Bamako [Mali], Dec. 24 (ANI): The French defence ministry on Monday said that it had carried out its first armed drone strike, killing seven Islamic extremists...
Sify

France's first-ever armed drone strike kills 7 Islamic militants in Mali

France's defense ministry announced Monday it had carried out its first armed drone strike, killing seven Islamic extremists in central Mali over the weekend.
FOXNews.com

