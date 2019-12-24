Global  

News24.com | WATCH | At least 24 dead in Indonesia bus plunge

Tuesday, 24 December 2019
At least two dozen people died and 13 others were injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia, police said.
25 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Indonesia

PALEMBANG, Indonesia (AP) — Twenty-five people were killed when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine on Indonesia’s Sumatra island after its brakes...
Seattle Times

