Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, leaves hospital in time for Christmas

Reuters Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was released from a London hospital on Tuesday and joined other members of the royal family for their Christmas celebrations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas

Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas 00:56

 Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was released from a London hospital on Tuesday and joined other members of the royal family for their Christmas celebrations. Lucy Fielder reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen [Video]Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen

Four generations of Britain's royal family were filmed getting into festive spirit on Sunday (December 22), by preparing Christmas treats to support the Royal British Legion.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published

Prince Philip leaves hospital as Queen admits to 'bumpy' year [Video]Prince Philip leaves hospital as Queen admits to 'bumpy' year

The Royals’ ‘bumpy’ year ends on an upbeat note as Prince Philip leaves hospital.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, leaves hospital

Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday where he had been receiving treatment since Friday.
Reuters

Prince Philip Discharged From Hospital

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II returns back home to spend Christmas with his royal family after previously admitted to King Edward VII's hospital in London.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.