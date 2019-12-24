Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, leaves hospital in time for Christmas
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was released from a London hospital on Tuesday and joined other members of the royal family for their Christmas celebrations.
Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was released from a London hospital on Tuesday and joined other members of the royal family for their Christmas celebrations. Lucy Fielder reports.