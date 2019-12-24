Global  

India approves funds for census, population survey

Reuters India Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
India's cabinet approved funds on Tuesday for a census and population survey to be conducted in 2020, amid fears that the database could be used to build a controversial citizens register that has been opposed by hundreds of thousands of people who have taken to the streets.
News video: India Citizenship Law : cabinet approves funds for census, population survey

India Citizenship Law : cabinet approves funds for census, population survey 06:23

India approves census plans amid protests over citizenship law

India's federal cabinet approved funds on Tuesday for a census and population survey to be conducted next year, amid fears the database could be used to build a...
CBC.ca

India approves funds for population survey amid protests over citizenship law

India's federal cabinet approved funds on Tuesday for a census and population survey to be conducted next year, amid fears that the database could be used to...
Reuters

